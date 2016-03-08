Ramos: "Salah and Karius? I'm only waiting for Firmino to say that I gave him a cold..."
05 June at 18:10In an Interview with AS, Sergio Ramos once again spoke about the incident with Salah in the Champions League final, as well as the clash with Karius, eager to prove his innocence.
“I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified. I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold.
"After the goalkeeper said that I gave him a concussion, I am only waiting for Firmino to come out and say that he got a cold because of my sweat.
“I spoke with Salah through messages and he was quite good. He could have played if he got an injection for the second half, I have done it sometimes but when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more."
READ MORE: The latest football news
Go to comments