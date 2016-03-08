The Spain captain was speaking ahead of his country’s upcoming clash with Portugal today in a press conference, and also issued a rallying cry around interim Coach Fernando Hierro.

The latter replaced Julen Lopetegui after he was sacked for accepting to Coach Real Madrid, the news being announced a few weeks after Lopetegui had agreed to extend his deal with the Spanish FA.

About Salah - whom he was accused of bringing down with a wrestling move and purposefully dislocating his shoulder - Ramos said: “I sleep very well at night, I have a very easy conscience.”

The 32-year-old was very assertive about Hierro.

“There are few people more qualified than Fernando Hierro to cover for Lopetegui's departure. He was an outstanding player that we've all admired for a long time and he knows us full well.

"He is one of the most perfect candidates to cover this post, and I hope that this will be a squad that has the same dreams and ambitions as before and that it will not affect us in any way."

Many are now expecting Portugal to knock off Spain, when only a few days ago players like Manuel Fernandes were claiming that the Roja was on top, and that Portugal needed to hope for a result.

"These were not pleasant times,” Ramos continued. “Julen Lopetegui was part of this effort, he helped us qualify, but leaving aside any personal issues, the Spanish side is more important and the sooner we focus on the World Cup, the better for all," he said.

"I am carrying my country, my team and there are very few things that are as big as this. I think football teaches us lessons when we are in difficult situations, and I think this is an opportunity for us to grow," he said.

"We need to focus on the same shared goal. Nothing is going to change in that regard."