

Nada más que decir.

Nothing else to say. pic.twitter.com/BCuQI3n7hT — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) October 17, 2018

Sergio Ramos might be the most hated person in world football at the moment and he once again confirmed his 'bad boy' reputation during international duty, namely in the Nations League matchup between Spain and England.At one point in the match, Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling fell down in the penalty box due to a challenge with a Spanish defender after which the Real Madrid captain appeared to have intentionally stamped on Sterling's foot.However, the 32-year-old tweeted a video today, which supposedly shows that the stamp did not happen, adding a cryptic "Nothing else to say" caption to his tweet.