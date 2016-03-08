Ramos: We are with Zidane till death
22 October at 18:05Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s veteran defender and captain Sergio Ramos has come out in defence of under-fire manager Zinedine Zidane.
The Frenchman has been under increasing pressure and recent reports suggest that a poor result in the UEFA Champions League match against Galatasaray on Tuesday will see the end of his second tenure as the coach of the Los Blancos.
However, Ramos, while talking to the media before the match against the Turkish outfit, has backed the coach and claimed that the locker room is behind the former World Cup winning midfielder.
"The whole world knows that the locker room will stay with Zidane till death,” said Ramos. “We must give the image of a united team that trusts his coach.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments