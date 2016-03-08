Ramsey addresses Juventus: 'When I knew Juve were interested, I couldn't refuse'
15 July at 14:45New Juventus signing Aaron Ramsey has addressed the club for the first time since joining the club as a free agent.
Ramsey was talking to the press recently and he talked about how he could not refuse a move to Juve when he knew they were interested in signing him.
He said: "When I heard that Juventus was interested in me I immediately thought "That was a great opportunity, a dream. At the same time, it is also a challenge for me, being able to have a different experience also as a lifestyle. Hoping that everything goes well, I know it can be challenging, but I'm ready to start this challenge."
When asked whether he would like to take John Charles' legacy at Juventus forward because of the Welsh connection, he said: "I am not in contact with his family but obviously I know that he is a legend in all respects, not only for Juventus but for all the Welsh. He is certainly a player to get inspiration from, I hope to follow in his footsteps, I know it represents a lot in the history of Juve. I hope I can emulate it."
He also spoke some lines in Italian and said: "Thank you all for being here today. I would like to say how glad I am to have arrived at Juventus, one of the biggest teams in the world. Sorry my Italian is not very good but I'm studying ... thanks"
