Ramsey begins Juve trainings while team-mates are on holiday

Newly-signed Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is eager to start his career in Turin as soon as he can.



the former Arsenal star has joined the Old Lady on a free transfer and has already undergone treatments for a knee injury that forced him out of action at the end of last season.



As per Tuttosport, the Welsh midfielder will start training at the center of the Continassa as early as this week. Ramsey is looking forward to beginning his career at Juventus and he will start to train while everybody else is on holiday.



The former Arsenal star player joined the Italian champions on a free transfer with a €7 million plus bonuses per-year annum.



