Ramsey day: the best pictures from the Juve store and museum

It is Aaron Ramsey's big Juve day. The Welsh international was presented to the press and the bianconeri fans. After his presentation, he also made an appearance at the J-Store as well as at the Juve museum and locker-room. The fans seem very happy to have him at their team and Ramsey also seems super excited about joining the bianconeri side. You can view some of the best pictures of the Ramsey day right here right now on Calciomercato.com.