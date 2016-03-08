After securing the services of Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo for January, Milan are still in the hunt for reinforcements, especially for the midfield department. A name that has been long linked to Rossoneri is Aaron Ramsey, who will not renew his expiring contract with Arsenal.The player could join Milan for free in June, however, according to Corriere dello Sport, the club management is pushing for a move in January, since the player would be available in the Europa League, despite already featuring for Arsenal in the group stage.The Welshman has already announced that he will leave London and could be excited about the possibility of beating his current lub with Milan in the Europa League. It remains to be seen what Arsenal think about a January sale but for Gennaro Gattuso's team, Ramsey could represent a much necessary leap in quality in the midfield department.The 27-year-old has been a regular for Arsenal so far this season and has helped Unai Emery's team with 1 goal and 3 assists in all competitions.