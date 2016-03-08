‘Ramsey has scored his first goal for Juve’ Social media reacts to Napoli-Arsenal

12 April at 11:15

Aaron Ramsey last night won the hearts of the Juventus fans before he has even kicked a ball for his new club. The Welsh midfielder scored the opening goal, when his Arsenal side defeated Juventus’ rivals Napoli 2-0 in the Europa League quarter-final. Ramsey will join the Bianconeri in the summer on a free transfer from the North London club, and fans were quick to take to twitter to hail his man of the match performance last night.  


 

