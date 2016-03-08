‘Ramsey has scored his first goal for Juve’ Social media reacts to Napoli-Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey last night won the hearts of the Juventus fans before he has even kicked a ball for his new club. The Welsh midfielder scored the opening goal, when his Arsenal side defeated Juventus’ rivals Napoli 2-0 in the Europa League quarter-final. Ramsey will join the Bianconeri in the summer on a free transfer from the North London club, and fans were quick to take to twitter to hail his man of the match performance last night.





Arsenal really let their club legend Aaron Ramsey join Juventus on a free transfer. Biggest robbery since the Banco Central burglary at Fortaleza. — Juan Selaťse (@juanselatse) April 11, 2019