Ramsey: 'I feel good as a playmaker, I can help the team in that position..'

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has revealed that he feels good to be the playmaker and believes that he will help the side create chances from that position.



Ramsey has become an important player for the bianconeri and after starting as the number ten against Brescia, he is starting in the same spot against SPAL today.



In an interview he gave to Sky before the game, the Welshman said: ​"I feel good, I'm improving day after day. We are ready for this match. As a playmaker I can play well, I can help the team to create game, I want to do it again today. We have won the last two games, we are ready for today and for the Champions."