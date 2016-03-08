Ramsey: 'I'm afraid to get fat because I love cookies. On Ronaldo...'

With the Coronavirus crisis upon the world, footballers are obliged to exercise and train mainly from their own homes. mostly on the basis of an individualized programme created by the respective clubs. This is also the case of Juventus star Aaron Ramsey who spoke to the Sun about the current situation and how he is handling the lockdown in Italy.



"I train at home and follow the programme that Juventus gave us but it is not the same thing as being at the training centre. At home there is my wife who loves to cook, I love to eat. It is certainly not a nice combination," he said.



"I'm afraid of getting fat, also because I love cookies. Every time I have tea, I eat children's biscuits. I really hope to return to normal life soon, because it is too difficult."



The Welsh midfielder went on to speak about his experience at Juventus so far and revealed the reason for his choice to join the Bianconeri last summer on a free transfer. Moreover, the former Arsenal man also spoke about his teammate in Maurizio Sarri's team Cristiano Ronaldo and offered a little background on his training regime.



"Juventus is a huge club, one of the largest in Europe. There were other clubs interested in me but I felt desired by them, then with the history they have, with the players who were there, I didn't have doubts," he revealed.



"They are serial winners and it was something that interested me a lot. I wanted to go somewhere to compete in each season for two, three, four trophies. Ronaldo? He is an exceptional athlete. He is the first to go to the gym, he is the first to finish his daily routine and then he goes on the field for training," Ramsey concluded.