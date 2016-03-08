Ramsey is fit and ready, but Juventus still wait

Juventus summer signing Aaron Ramsey is now close to full fitness but the bianconeri are waiting to integrate him into the first team.



Ramsey joined the Old Lady from Arsenal as a free agent after his contract at the Gunners expired. He sustained an injury during the last few games of the previous season at Arsenal and has been sidelined for Juve.



We understand that while Ramsey is back fit, he isn't fit enough to start a game yet. He will take time to play a full game. Juve know that they are almost getting a new signing in the Welshman. They will assess his situation and suitability to the system before playing him regularly.