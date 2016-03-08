Ramsey is fit and ready, but Juventus still wait

ramsey, juve, 2019/20, allenamento, sguardo
13 September at 16:10
Juventus summer signing Aaron Ramsey is now close to full fitness but the bianconeri are waiting to integrate him into the first team.

Ramsey joined the Old Lady from Arsenal as a free agent after his contract at the Gunners expired. He sustained an injury during the last few games of the previous season at Arsenal and has been sidelined for Juve.

We understand that while Ramsey is back fit, he isn't fit enough to start a game yet. He will take time to play a full game. Juve know that they are almost getting a new signing in the Welshman. They will assess his situation and suitability to the system before playing him regularly.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.