Ramsey: 'Juve wanted me at all costs, difficult Serie A, Ronaldo incredible'
10 January at 22:20Following his move this season from English Premier League side Arsenal, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has spoken to Sky about his season so far. Here is the interview reported by calciomercato.
On starting a new chapter in his career at the Italian champions, Juventus, and how he is finding his experience:
"After the situation at Arsenal, Juventus came forward making me a proposal. They wanted me at all costs, they tried very hard to have me. I'm excited to have taken this opportunity and I'm happy to be able to play for this great club, to represent it and to make my contribution to try to win many titles. "
Ramsey was asked about what his first impression was of Serie A, and how it differentiates from the Premier League? Aaron was also asked about Juventus as a team, and as a club:
"Serie A is much more tactical than the Premier League. Many teams defend themselves in depth and you have to try to break the two blocks in different ways. In the Premier League there is more space, probably the intensity is slightly greater because you have to look more behind you. I was impressed by the championship, the quality and the technique."
Juventus have spent a while now searching for their next Uefa Champions League title after losing two finals in the last 6 years. Aaron was asked about his team's chances heading into the knockout stages and how difficult it will be to bring Europe's biggest prize to Turin:
"It is certainly a trophy that we want to win. First of all, you have to work hard to win the championship, because this is what gives you the strength to face such important competitions and enter the Champions League. What we want is to try to win something. Fortunately, we have incredible players on the team and we are ready to help each other to achieve this. "
Cristiano Ronaldo is the main man in Turin at the moment, with his high profile transfer still possessing plenty of momentum into his second season in Italy. Ramsey was asked what it is like to play alongside the five-time Ballon D'or winner:
"Cristiano is incredible. He is a fantastic player, his records speak for him. He is one of the greatest and playing for his team is an honour and a source of pride. Being part of Juventus, in general, is exceptional, like being able to play with all his players. It's really wonderful to be part of it. "
Anthony Privetera
