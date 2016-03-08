Ramsey leaves Wales squad due to injury as he returns to London, the latest

Wales coach Ryan Giggs recently confirmed that Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey left the Welsh team as he returned to London to receive treatments for his latest injury. Wales beat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 this past week but Ramsey did not feature in this game. It has now been revealed that the soon to be Juventus midfielder is in fact injured even if we still don't have much news concerning the extent of the injury. This could potentially be a big blow for both Wales and for Arsenal as Ramsey has been an important player for both sides.



Ryan Giggs said that they have been working on a plan b as they focus on their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia. This will be an important game for both sides as Giggs will surely hope that his team starts off well even if they will have to do without Ramsey. More to come on the matter soon....



