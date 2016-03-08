Ramsey pre-contract agreement with Juve 'already signed'

According to Sky Sport, Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus. The Welshman and his agent David Baldwin are believed to have already put pen to paper on a four-year deal worth € 6.5 million-a-year with the Old Lady of Italian football.The meeting between Ramsey's entourage and Juventus' chiefs reportedly took place in Spain a few weeks ago.The Black-and-Whites are now trying to sign Ramsey in the January transfer window. The Gunners, however, want € 20 million to sell the player while Juventus are not willing to offer more than € 10 million.If the two clubs won't reach an agreement before the end of January, Ramsey will join Juventus as a free agent at the end of the season.