Ramsey pre-contract agreement with Juve 'already signed'
17 January at 11:30According to Sky Sport, Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus. The Welshman and his agent David Baldwin are believed to have already put pen to paper on a four-year deal worth € 6.5 million-a-year with the Old Lady of Italian football.
The meeting between Ramsey's entourage and Juventus' chiefs reportedly took place in Spain a few weeks ago.
The Black-and-Whites are now trying to sign Ramsey in the January transfer window. The Gunners, however, want € 20 million to sell the player while Juventus are not willing to offer more than € 10 million.
If the two clubs won't reach an agreement before the end of January, Ramsey will join Juventus as a free agent at the end of the season.
The Old Lady is also in talks with Chelsea to sell Gonzalo Higuain to the Blues. The deal should be finalized in the coming hours.
