Ramsey receives good news after fears he had torn a thigh muscle

Juventus will be breathing a sigh of relief today as Aaron Ramsey, who will join the club from Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer, has been given the all clear following reports he had torn a muscle in his thigh.

The Arsenal midfielder, whose contract runs out with the North London club in July, had left the Wales training camp due to a thigh injury but it is now being reported that he is ready to return to the field. As reported by Tuttosport, the risk of a tear has been avoided, and on Monday Ramsey should feature in the Premier League game against Newcastle.

Ramsey signed a four-year deal with the Juventus in January after Arsenal indicated they would not be agreeing to his wage demands.