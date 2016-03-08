Ramsey's first Juventus day: training at La Continassa and selfies with new fans

01 July at 17:10
Aaron Ramsey is now officially a Juventus player and today, he spent his first day at the club and its new training facilities.

The Welshman has arrived at the club from Arsenal, who did not renew his deal and that meant that Ramsey was a free agent at the end of the season. He is now expected to play a key role under Maurizio Sarri.

 

