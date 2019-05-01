Ramsey sends emotional message to Arsenal fans after season-ending injury

01 May at 19:30
Aaron Ramsey has sent an emotional farewell message to Arsenal fans on his Instagram page today, after the Welshman was confirmed to have an injury that will see him miss the rest of the season for the Gunners; the season which is set to be his last. Ramsey is due to join Juventus in the summer on a free transfer after his contract with the North London club is expiring. 

In his message, Ramsey said this:

"It saddens me to say that the game against Napoli was my last game in an Arsenal shirt.

Unfortunately it left me with an injury that rules me out of the remaining games. I am really disappointed not to play until the end and give everything for the club while I am still an Arsenal player. Unfortunately it’s out of my hands but I wanted to say thank you to the fans for your support. 

It has been a journey, on and off the field, and so much has happened in 11 years. I was a spotty young kid coming in and I’m leaving a man, married, father of three boys and full of pride and good memories that I will treasure. It will be emotional this weekend - my last game at home. I Look forward to seeing you there and thank you all again from the bottom of my heart for everything #arsenal #lastgame"
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

