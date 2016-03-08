Ramsey set to return to Juventus team for Lokomotiv Moscow clash
20 October at 13:15According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey looks set to return to the Bianconeri starting eleven for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Lokomotiv Moscow.
Ramsey withdrew from the starting eleven prior to the match against Inter Milan before the international break and since missed matches with the Welsh national team as well as Juventus' win over Bologna yesterday.
However, Ramsey now looks set to start ahead of Federico Bernardeschi during the week, easing himself back into the swing of things.
