Ramsey studies Italian for Juve
29 March at 08:20English tabloid paper The Sun have contacted some of the friends and former colleagues of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey; the Welshman soon to be moving to Juventus from the North London club - after his contract with the Gunners expires this summer. Juve will sign Ramsey for free and it has been revealed that, amongst other things, the Welshman has been studying Italian for months in preparation of his move.
Chris Gunter, Ramsey's former roommate, said that: "Our retreat room was always upside down. I think the best you can cook is a pasta dish. Fortunately, he found a very good wife in the kitchen. Aaron is a brave, one who always gives his all. And, when he can, he comes to see my games. He has been studying Italian for months. He thinks only of the field and knows that knowing the language will make it easier to settle. He will arrive in Turin at the height of psycho-physical maturity. If he stays away from injuries, he will be appreciated by Juventus fans, something that the Gunners fans could not do."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments