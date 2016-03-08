Ramsey to miss Wales game, another injury issue?

Juventus star Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of Wales' UEFA Euro qualifying game against Slovakia later today.



The Welshman joined Juve from Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of the season and has been one of the club's best players so far this term. Playing as an attacking midfielder, Ramsey has adjusted very well to Maurizio Sarri's system, having scored one goal already.



The midfielder will not feature for Wales against Slovakia as he has been rested due to persistent adductor problems. He was kept out of the starting line-up against Inter due to the same issues and that is the same reason why Ryan Giggs has rested him.