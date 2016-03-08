Rangnick can take over at AC Milan immediately on one condition: the situation
09 March at 17:00For some time there has been talk of Ralf Rangnick's arrival at AC Milan to fill the role of a coach-manager. A model popular in the Premier League and that Ivan Gazidis would like to bring to Italy.
Zvonimir Boban recently revealed that there is an agreement with the German since December. The fact that he had not been made aware of the move by the CEO caused an irreparable break. The Croatian left the club several days ago, while Maldini and Massara are also expected to leave at the end of the season.
But according to Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), Rangnick could also arrive at the San Siro immediately on one condition. If Maldini and Massara were to leave the club already now, then he could immediately start working in the technical area of the club. For now, it is a difficult hypothesis, as the two current Rossoneri directors seem inclined to leave only at the end of the season.
Furthermore, it should be considered that the 61-year-old German has a contract with Red Bull and needs to be freed from his obligations. The Austrian giant may not make immediate contractual termination easy.
At the moment, there is a lot of confusion at Milan and the scenario can change in the coming days. Taking advantage of the possible suspension of the league campaign, Gazidis could immediately push for a revolution in the technical-sports area of the club.
