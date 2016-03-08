Ranieri admits Sarri will return to Serie A



Former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri, who recently departed from Roma, spoke Corriere dello Sport about his return to Italy and he dropped a hint as to the future of Maurizio Sarri.



"How did I find Italian football? An improvement and with the possibility of evolving again. The signs are positive. We are going to have a season that I imagine crackling: the premises where they are all, with the return of Sarri and Conte ", said Ranieri.



The Roman then went on to discuss the possibility of catching Juve.



"Napoli will want to get closer and reduce the gap from Juventus: it has the possibility, it would be a prize for the efforts of De Laurentiis and Ancelotti, which has its own history and has chosen a project based on sound principles



“Being in the Champions League is an award that should be enjoyed, and Napoli has succeeded this year too,” said Ranieri.





