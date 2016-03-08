Ranieri arrives in Rome ahead of temporary Roma appointment
08 March at 10:00As the clock strikes ten o'clock in Italy; Claudio Ranieri is set to arrive at Ciampino airport, with everything set for the experienced head coach to take over as temporary manager of AS Roma until the summer.
This comes as the capital city chose to part ways with Eusebio Di Francesco yesterday, after the club suffered successive defeats in the derby della capitale against Lazio and in Portugal against FC Porto to send them crashing out of the Champions League.
Ranieri has been selected to take the wheel for the rest of the season; with the club working on a full-time appointment in the summer. Di Francesco's departure will likely lead to the exit of the club's sporting director Monchi, who is being chased by Arsenal who wish to reunite Unai Emery and the director; who worked together at La Liga outfit Sevilla.
Ranieri arrives in Rome; but can he save their season?
