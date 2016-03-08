Ranieri arrives in Rome ahead of temporary Roma appointment

08 March at 10:00
As the clock strikes ten o'clock in Italy; Claudio Ranieri is set to arrive at Ciampino airport, with everything set for the experienced head coach to take over as temporary manager of AS Roma until the summer.

This comes as the capital city chose to part ways with Eusebio Di Francesco yesterday, after the club suffered successive defeats in the derby della capitale against Lazio and in Portugal against FC Porto to send them crashing out of the Champions League.

Ranieri has been selected to take the wheel for the rest of the season; with the club working on a full-time appointment in the summer. Di Francesco's departure will likely lead to the exit of the club's sporting director Monchi,  who is being chased by Arsenal who wish to reunite Unai Emery and the director; who worked together at La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Ranieri arrives in Rome; but can he save their season?

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.