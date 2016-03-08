Ranieri gives Sarri and Chelsea title boost
24 September at 10:50Former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri spoke to Radio Anch’io lo Sport about Chelsea’s Premier League title expectations under Maurizio Sarri. The former Napoli manager saw his winning streak come to an end yesterday when the Blues couldn’t go beyond a draw against West Ham.
After the final whistle at the Olympic stadium, Sarri admitted that Liverpool are still ‘one step ahead of the Blues’ but Ranieri believes Sarri’s side can still battle it out for the title in England.
“Sarri has a good squad. I saw Sarri’s training in Chelsea and I can say that there is a good feeling between the players and their manager. They follow him. He will fight until the end of the season to win the Premier League title”, Ranieri said.
Chelsea sit second in the Premier League table alongside Manchester City with 16 points. Liverpool are currently on top of the table with an advantage of two points on the Blues and Pep Guardiola’s side.
Go to comments