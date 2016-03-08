Ranieri: 'Good luck to Casillas, Conte to Roma...'

Roma boss Claudio Ranieri held a press conference ahead of tomorrow's away clash to Genoa.



Will Dzeko play?

"He had a minor injury but I hope he'll train today and tomorrow"



What about Zaniolo?

"He is always available to play, of course, he can't have continuity in his fist year. But he is ready".



Wiil Pastore start?

"We have four tough games ahead of us. I need everybody to be 100% fit. Who doesn't play should still feel important. Roma comes before everything else. We need to qualify for the Champions League, that's our common target. Shick? He is important and very strong. I think his agent's words are true. He needs time but he is a very good player".



There is a lot of talking about Conte...

"I am here to help the team, that's my target, the rest doesn't count. I think about the pitch, I am giving my best".



Nine years ago Lazio fans asked his players to lose against your direct Scudetto rival Inter. Do you fear the same will happen now that they face Atalanta?

"The Lega must think about this. I am a loyal perso. Nine years ago they lost on purpose, I am a loyal man, I don't want to say anything else".



Will Karsdorp replace Florenzi?

"We need to face Genoa, we'll see what will happen. However, let me wish good luck to Iker Casillas".

