Ranieri: 'If I regret joining Roma?'

"We are trying, and we managed to equalise. We are not in great condition, my players were not able to train a lot. Maybe other teams are fine. Zaniolo was sick on Friday and asked me not to play him.

"There are excuses but the truth is we could have done better. Napoli played well. They are confident and know how to switch positions with each other. I must thank De Rossi, Kolarov and Manolas who played despite not being 100%.

"If I regret joining Roma? Never. How can I regret choosing Rome? We must isolate ourselves, because in two days we have a new game," he concluded.

Since joining Roma, Ranieri has lost two of three games possible. However, it should be mentioned that it is never easy for a manager to turn around a crisis in a short period of time.