Ranieri: ‘Inter wrong to focus on Modric; Milan will have great season’
28 August at 14:15Claudio Ranieri has managed a fair few teams in his time; which probably suggests that there aren’t many people more qualified to talk about the sport. After having coached Cagliari, Napoli, Fiorentina, Parma, Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan from Serie A alone, as well as winning the Premier League with Leicester City and spent four years in charge at Chelsea, Ranieri almost certainly knows a thing or two.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport about Serie A, Ranieri began by discussing Cristiano Ronaldo, labelling him as outstanding for “many reasons: leadership, physical strength, mentality and international experience: goals will also come, he must only know the Italian championship well.”
Inter? “It seems to me that you are proposing the same problems last season, Spalletti occa to find the solution. The first time with the Turin was magnificent, but then everything changed. Modric? He would certainly have carved deeply. I do not know the details of the operation well, but I have the impression that focusing on a champion like him has excluded the search for an alternative solution.”
In terms of Milan, meanwhile, Ranieri said “I really like it, I really like Gattuso, I have to give it only time, Milan will have a great season. Former players of international experience have returned to the base. The road is right.”
Napoli and Roma? “Ancelotti is a guarantee, it is an excellent balancer and in modern football it is a precious gift: Strootman was a reference point and a flag, from a technical point of view I would never have renounced him. Sabatini turned out to be a bargain for Rome.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments