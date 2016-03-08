Ranieri looks set to become new Sampdoria boss

11 October at 11:30
After meetings which took place yesterday between Italian coach Claudio Ranieri and the management of Sampdoria, a green light is expected in a deal between the two parties. The Genoan side parted ways with head coach Eusebio Di Francesco after an abysmal start to the 2019/20 season, leaving the club with a role to fill at the helm of the squad.

Ranieri was identified as the ideal candidate and once initial contract points were discussed and agreed upon, it has just become a matter of sorting out the details.

