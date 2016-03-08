Ranieri officially named as new Fulham coach

14 November at 10:45
Claudio Ranieri is returning to the Premier League. After training Chelsea and Leicester, with whom he won a historic Premier League title in 2016, his third adventure will be at Fulham, who have officially appointed the Italian coach as their new coach.

The former Inter manager replaces Slavisa Jokanovic at the Craven Cottage, with Fulham sitting last in the league table with just 5 points from 12 matches and looking to guarantee Premier League safety with the 67-year-old at the helm.


 

