Ranieri on Milan rumours: 'I respect Giampaolo, I hope he stays'

"Milan? I would like Giampaolo to continue so that he can show his qualities. I respect him a lot and I hope he can find the right solutions for Milan. It's not easy because there are many young people who need to be guided," he stated.

Interviewed by Radio Rai, the former Roma manager and now one of the candidates to replace Giampaolo at Milan, Claudio Ranieri spoke about his future and the rumours linking him with a move to the Rossoneri.