Ranieri opens up about Totti, De Rossi and his future

Former Roma coach, Claudio Ranieri, spoke to Sky about Totti, De Rossi and his experience in Rome.



"I will always be embraced by the public, the pride of having led the team of my heart, this will remain. American property? A lot depends on the stadium, the possibility of doing it. A company wants to do things right, with the stadium you can have more income.



“The public wants the results on the field, now we need to find a sports director and coach, everyone must row on the same side. Fourth place? I hope so. I wish him the best, with Leicester I have shown that everything can be done ".



TOTTI - "His role? By choosing me he has recorded a lot, there were those who wanted Sousa, he said he wanted me, I hope he can continue to record".



DE ROSSI - "He wants to play, I hope you find a team of his size".



INTERNAL POISONS - "Poisons inside Rome? I thought it was an ad hoc article to create chaos, we all know where it starts, whether from Italy or from abroad".



FUTURE - "My future? No matter where, I expect a good project, where to build. No desk, I'm a field man and I'm waiting for a bench”.



