Ranieri or Panccui to replace EDF

The feature of Roma coach Francesco is very much up in the air as the names of Ranieri and Panucci will not go away.



Former Leicester coach Ranieri is said to have passed Panucci in the race for the Rome bench. In early hours of the morning, the Italian was said to be talking to Franco Baldini.



Eusebio Di Francesco did not speak after the defeat with the team coach.



Directors Baldissoni, Baldini and Monchi (also close to farewell) will also talk to Pallotta. The decision will arrive today. Cristian Panucci is also ready. Sousa seems to be one step away from Bordeaux.



