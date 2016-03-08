Ranieri praises Mihajlovic: 'He is showing great willpower'

Sampdoria head coach Claudio Ranieri has spoken to the press ahead of the Genoan side's match against Bologna this weekend:



'​Everyone, apart from Linetty, is doing full training. As always, on Saturday night I work it out and decide who will go on the pitch or bench.



'Offensive difficulties? ​We have to give continuity to our race. It is logical that the attack must be unlocked, as we have helped everyone in the defensive phase, we must ensure that those fifteen minutes with Roma are replicated.



'Mihajlovic? ​He is showing great willpower not only to sportsmen. He is struggling, he just needs to be close to him and embrace him metaphorically, wishing him everything goes well.'



