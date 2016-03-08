Ranieri: 'I'm thinking 25 hours a day on how to improve the team'



Roma coach Ranieri spoke to the press ahead of his sides Serie A game vs Fiorentina tomorrow.



On Under: "I have to evaluate everything, from those who are better at one-on-one to those who are more physically ready. All considerations of the case will lead me to make choices for tomorrow".



If Schick and Dzeko will still be playing together from the beginning or if one of the two will be on the bench: "One could stay out. I'll ask Dzeko how he is because he wasn't up against Napoli. Then we'll evaluate".



On the decisions need to get the team out of the moment of crisis: "I'm thinking 25 hours a day how to improve this team, believe me, I'm thinking of everything".



On Totti and his role and on the future of De Rossi: "De Rossi will think for himself when he stops. Francesco already has an important role, he has just stopped and there is a step by step process to get in tune with the club. It is an important point of reference for everyone, then the club will decide which way it should go ".



On the relationship with Pallotta and on the team 'without attributes': "I did not speak with the president. It is a team that is experiencing a particularly bad moment. I have seen all the analyses of the match, this is caused by a lack of confidence. I want a team that can react to adversity



On players who have played less and can help the team because they are under less pressure: "When things are going well, any player you put in, young people may have to stay in but there must also be many players experience that can guide others ".





