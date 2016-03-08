Ranieri returns to Leicester to pay tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha

01 November at 16:38
Thai businessman and owner of Leicester City Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha passed away earlier this week, after his helicopter crashed at the King Power Stadium. The club and, in turn, the whole footballing world have paid their respects to Srivaddhanaprabha and sent condolences to his family.
 
Leicester City were moved further today as Claudio Ranieri, the manager who gave them their dream Premier League winning season, returned to Leicester to pay his respects to Srivaddhanaprabha – with the two being close friends from their time at Leicester together.
 
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.