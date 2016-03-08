Ranieri returns to Leicester to pay tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha
01 November at 16:38Thai businessman and owner of Leicester City Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha passed away earlier this week, after his helicopter crashed at the King Power Stadium. The club and, in turn, the whole footballing world have paid their respects to Srivaddhanaprabha and sent condolences to his family.
Leicester City were moved further today as Claudio Ranieri, the manager who gave them their dream Premier League winning season, returned to Leicester to pay his respects to Srivaddhanaprabha – with the two being close friends from their time at Leicester together.
Claudio Ranieri and Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha achieved the impossible together.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 1, 2018
Today, the former Leicester boss paid his respects at the King Power Stadium.#LCFC pic.twitter.com/SsRdeHK9dl
