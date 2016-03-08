Ranieri satisfied with opening Sampdoria game

New Sampdoria manager Claudio Ranieri has revealed that he is happy with how his team played in his first game as the Samp boss against Roma.



The blucerchiati held Roma to a goalless draw earlier today at home. Ranieri played his first game at his new club against the side that he managed last season. Eusebio di Francesco was sacked as the club's boss following their loss to Hellas Verona 2 weeks ago.



After the game, Ranieri said: "The boys worked well against a very good team like Roma. Today we were not interested in the ball possession of Roma, but never let it get in. We were good at bringing it on to the outside. Sure we could have started better, but as a first game I still have to get to know all the players well, then we'll improve the offensive themes."