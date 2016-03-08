Ranieri talks about team news ahead of Sampdoria and the Zaniolo situation

On the eve of Sampdoria vs Roma, Roma manager Claudio Ranieri spoke at the pre-match press conference on the following subjects:

The conditions of Santon, Perotti, Pastore, El Shaarawy and Florenzi?

“Santon will have an ultrasound today, I'm afraid it's something serious. Perotti is not available tomorrow, I think he will come back for the next match. El Shaarawy recovered and will stay with me. Pastore is not fit yet, while Florenzi returns next week.”

Positive factors after the match against Fiorentina?

“I understand that the point may seem insufficient, but having come back twice means that they are mentally strong.”

Are De Rossi and Under ready to start?

“De Rossi doesn’t have any full matches behind him, he wanted to be there playing on Wednesday too, he never gives up. Under is working well, he does not have a full 90 minutes behind him either and therefore I will evaluate between tonight and tomorrow.”

Will Zaniolo be at the clubin the future?

“As he said in the statements, he has repeatedly said he wants to stay in Rome. He has a contract until 2023, Roma don't want to sell him and he doesn't want to leave. We arrive in July so that he can do another year of his contract. Now it is not possible by law.”

Is the goalkeeper still in doubt?

“Mirante did well, I think I can confirm it so as not to upset anyone. I am reluctant to change, Olsen has my consideration.”

On Kluivert's unhappiness?

“I made a mistake, I had to remove Perotti. I am happy with Kluivert. It is not easy to leave your home club and come to Rome. He made two assists on Wednesday, he’s an important player. He has a devastating acceleration. He and Under will be useful from here to the end of the season.”