Former Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma manager Claudio Ranieri is reportedly the favorite to take over as the new Bordeaux manager.Bordeaux sacked former boss Gus Poyet after the club's board had fallen out with him following public criticism of the player Sunderland manager. The club and the board are now looking for a replacement for Poyet, with the Ligue 1 season already underway.L'Equipe state that while the club was negotiating with former Arsenal player Thierry Henry, the talks hit a snag and became too complicated for them to agree a deal. Now though, former Juve, Roma and Inter boss Claudio Ranieri is the favorite to take over and talks are already underway.Ranieri was sacked as the Nantes boss earlier this summer and is currently without a club, two years following his Leicester side's historic title win in 2016.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)