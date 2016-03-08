Ranieri wants 'fearless' Roma

14 March at 12:10
Roma boss Claudio Ranieri held a press conference in Trigoria, two days before the Serie A clash vs. Spal: "The team has reacted to what I asked. Right now I can't ask for more, they are focused but they still don't do everything that I want because they come from a different experince and a different style of work. Schick and Dzeko? I don't care about tactical systems, the team must be balanced, that the most important thing".

INJURED - "Both Kolarov and Zaniolo haven't trained with me yet. Let's see how they feel. I know it's not a big drama if they skip three trainings. Karsdorp or Santon on the right? I need to know of Kolarov feels".

FAZIO - "He is a big player. Sometimes players can struggle but he is an important player for me. He is very smart. Under? I see him in the dressing room, he is not joining his national team, I hope he'll be fit after the break. There are a lot of expectations on Roma, I tell my players that the must have no fear. They must be mentally free".

 
Francesco Balzani, correspondent in Trigoria

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.