Ranieri wants 'fearless' Roma

Roma boss Claudio Ranieri held a press conference in Trigoria, two days before the Serie A clash vs. Spal: "The team has reacted to what I asked. Right now I can't ask for more, they are focused but they still don't do everything that I want because they come from a different experince and a different style of work. Schick and Dzeko? I don't care about tactical systems, the team must be balanced, that the most important thing".



INJURED - "Both Kolarov and Zaniolo haven't trained with me yet. Let's see how they feel. I know it's not a big drama if they skip three trainings. Karsdorp or Santon on the right? I need to know of Kolarov feels".



FAZIO - "He is a big player. Sometimes players can struggle but he is an important player for me. He is very smart. Under? I see him in the dressing room, he is not joining his national team, I hope he'll be fit after the break. There are a lot of expectations on Roma, I tell my players that the must have no fear. They must be mentally free".





Francesco Balzani, correspondent in Trigoria