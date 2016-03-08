Ranieri: 'We'll go to McDonalds if we don't concede goals!'
16 November at 18:25New Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri has said that if his new side does not leak goals, going to McDonald's will be a better option than getting pizzas for everyone.
Ranieri, who helped Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2016, had famously claimed that he will give pizzas to his players for every clean sheet they keep in their games.
During his presentation day at Fulham Ranieri was asked if he would do that again if his side does not leak goals. In response to that, Ranieri said: "What do I promise if we do not concede goals? Pizza is not enough for everyone, it is better to go to McDonald's!"
Ranieri also compared Fulham to Parma when he had taken over the club in 2007 and had saved them from going down. He said: "I am a coach who works like everyone else, I do not do miracles, I want a fighting spirit, I remember when, in 2007, I took Parma in February in the same conditions and in the end we saved ourselves from relegation."
Fulham's first game under Ranieri sees them host Southampton followed by a game at Chelsea and a home game against Leicester City.
