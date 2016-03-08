Ranocchia: “Always a Pleasure to play for Inter”
15 January at 20:40After making a start under Conte in the first 2 games of the season, Andrea Ranocchia returned to the bench for the next 23 games for Inter (via Inter Worldwide).
Last night against Cagliari in the Coppa Italia, the 31 year old Italian made his long awaited return to the starting line up. Speaking to Inter TV after the game the defender said:
“It’s always a pleasure to score, but now we need to focus on Lecce”.
This all said following a resounding 4-1 win for Conte’s men. A brace of goals from Lukaku, along with goals from ‘Nonno’ Valero and the aforementioned Ranocchia.
After the game Ranocchia spoke with Inter TV about the victory –
“I’m very happy: the primary objective was to progress to the next round and my goal was the icing on the cake,”
Ranocchia’s well headed goal was his twelfth career goal for Inter. It was also his third in the Coppa Italia.
Andrea was visibly happy to have started and scored last night and continued his interview highlighting the squads focus had immediately shifted from this win to the game v Lecce at the weekend.
Reactions on social media were high last night for Ranocchia, many fans tweeting their appreciation for Ranocchia’s professionalism throughout his career at Inter. It’s always a pleasure to see a player score, even more so when it’s Andrea Ranocchia.
Inter will visit Lecce’s Via del Mare Stadium this Sunday 15.00 CEST. Lecce sit 1 point above Genoa in the Serie A relegation zone. Conte’s team will have numerous changes ahead of this clash, as Inter keep pressure on Juventus.
