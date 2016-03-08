Ranocchia could leave Inter; Real Madrid set sights on Skriniar

19 March at 22:00
​Inter and Andrea Ranocchia, a love story that could officially end on June 30th. The 31-year-old defender, who has been a real wild card at Luciano Spalletti's disposal, could leave the Nerazzurri this summer after over eight years at the San Siro.
 
In fact, as Inter have secured Diego Godin on a free transfer, there would be even less space for Ranocchia to work with next season. Therefore, an exit seems to be on the cards. The only safe players in defence are Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij, who passed the test against Milan in the derby with brilliance.
 
However, with that said, foreign clubs are keeping a close eye on Skriniar. As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid are looking for a new centre-back ahead of next season, and one of the names on their wish list is that of Skriniar. Inter, on the other hand, are not planning to sell their star defender.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.