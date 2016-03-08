Ranocchia: 'Everyone was against me when I was Inter captain'

23 February at 11:25
Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia has revealed that everyone was against him when he was the captain of the nerazzurri not long ago.

The 31-year-old defender has not fared too much for the San Siro based side this season as he has made just one appearance in the Serie A this season, appearing once in the UEFA Europa League too.

Ranocchia was recently talking to Marco Montemagno on his YouTube page and he talked about his period as the captain of the club.

He said: "Our lives have changed a lot recently, with phones and cameras you can never rest assured, even when you are at the restaurant with your own family, but when you play you do not think about anything.

"I had a very complicated period a few years ago when the team was not good and I was a captain: the whole outside environment was against me and for me it was like going to the gallows, it took me many years to clean up the label that people had of me.

"At that moment I was not ready to estrange myself from the outside world, I seemed to be no longer able to make a passage, I thought I was stupid! Then I went to England and I re-focused, I started a journey with a person who gave me a hand and I rebuilt it all over again."

 

