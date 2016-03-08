Ranocchia: 'Inter is a family'
01 May at 21:00Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia has spoken to Inter TV about his contract renewal, which has been confirmed and will keep the defender at the club until June 30, 2021.
"In two years time it will be 11 seasons for me at the Nerazzurri, so many years and I am very happy because this is a family for me
"The negotiation was quite simple, it was not long at all, I am happy that my attachment was recognized, as well as my professionalism during each training day and during the games. I am happy and I hope for the next two years of reaching goals that have been missing in this team for too long.
"As a defender I have had some difficult years, now we are going better, great quality players have arrived and we are setting ourselves up. Of course the road is long because we are far from the first position which is the goal we must reach, I hope in the shortest possible time."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments