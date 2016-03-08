Raphael Varane claims that Manchester United have contacted him.

The French defender is focussing on his country’s upcoming World Cup semifinal clash with Belgium, but was asked in a press conference whether Jose Mourinho had contacted him.

The answer was yes… sort of.

"No, not directly," Varane said. "There were contacts, but not directly."

Varane was recruited to Real by Mourinho back in 2011, and the Special One made it a point to play him often, as he quickly bloomed into someone pretty special.

El Larguero recently claimed that the 25-year-old was in contact with the Red Devils, who are known to be looking for another centre-back.

Speaking of the upcoming semi-final, Varane said that he was afraid of Romelu Lukaku - “I feel more comfortable with fast players because I try to control the depth," he added. “For my qualities, it's what I prefer.

“Lukaku, for example. He is the strongest forward in the world. It is pure power.

“You have to play differently. I try to be more complete to annoy any striker."