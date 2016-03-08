Rapid Vienna protest Inter Milan goal: 'There was a foul before the penalty'

Inter Milan managed to claim a narrow 1-0 win over Rapid Vienna in their UEFA Europa League round of 32 match yesterday; the only goal coming from the penalty spot as the Nerazzurri attempted to make-do without former captain and star striker Mauro Icardi.Speaking after the game, Rapid Vienna defender Mario Sonnleitner commented on Inter's goal; claiming that it was unfair due to a foul against one of his teammates in the build-up to Inter's penalty."In the first half we had too much respect for the name of 'Inter', which has ten times the squad as us. We had more courage in the second half, but there was a foul on Potzmann before the penalty and it was a bit of a pain to concede a goal like that."The second-leg will be played at the San Siro next week and Inter Milan are now fully expected to progress in the tournament. Inter Milan and Napoli both won their round of 32 first legs last night, the Neapolitans defeating FC Zurich in Switzerland. Meanwhile, Lazio lost to Sevilla 1-0, as they struggled to cope without Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

