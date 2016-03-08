Rashford reveals Ronaldo inspiration: 'People don't do that at his age'
07 November at 10:30Manchester United will face off Juventus tonight at the Allianz Stadium, with the Red Devils once again reuniting with their former star Cristiano Ronaldo who will, however, this time stand on the opposite side of the pitch. Marcus Rashford spoke about the Portuguese phenomenon in an interview with United's official website.
"The thing that is a massive eye-opener for me now is I remember when he first came his talent was arguably one of the biggest talents that we've seen at United for a long time. To have him and Wayne [Rooney] in the same team was amazing," Rashford said.
"People don't do that at his age, people are usually heading towards the end of their career and their level starts going down a little bit, but he's just gone up and up and up.
"For me, there is no bigger inspiration in football. I could speak for a lot of young players and United fans that watched the team when he was here and the majority of us have followed him as he's moved on in his career and that's what's special about United," the young English talent concluded.
