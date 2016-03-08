Ratings: Frosinone 1 - 3 Inter, Nainggolan shines, Icardi struggles

Inter beat Frosinone 3 – 1 to ensure they remain 5 points ahead of city rivals Milan in the race for the Champion League.Nainggolan opened the scoring after 19 minutes, and Perišić made it two when he converted from the spot. Cassata gave Frosinone a lifeline but Vecino ensured all three points would go to the Nerazzurri when he started and finished a nice counter attack.Inter4-2-3-1Handanović 6 – A quiet evening for the keeper but he was alert when he needed to be. He might think that he could have done more with Cassata’s goalD’Ambrosio 6.5 – Good showing from the Italian.de Vrij 6.5 – Had little to do. Was faultless in the air.Škriniar 7 – Solid as ever. Was dragged down in the box and won the penalty.Asamoah 6.5 – A little too conservative from the Ghanaian, didn’t get forward very often.Valero 5 – Was a solid but unspectacular display. Failed to get the ball clear in the build-up to the Frosinone goal. Was removed after 75 mins due to injury.Vecino 6.5 – Not his finest game, was often careless in possession but did wrap up all three points when he finished off a nice counter attack.Nainggolan 7.5 – Got the game’s first goal when he headed home D’Ambrosio’s cross. Looked Inter’s most threatening player.Politano 6 – Will be disappointed he couldn’t get on the scoresheet shortly before half time.Perišić 6 – Sent Sportiello the wrong way from the spot.Icardi 5.5 – Quiet evening for Icardi, should have scored when he headed over from 6 yards out.SUBS:Keita (70’) – Looked threatening when running at his man.Gagliardini (73’) N/AMário (88’) N/AFrosinone3-5-2Sportiello 6, Ariaudo 6 , Capuano 6.5, Goldaniga 6.5, Paganini 6.5, Chibsah 6, Cassasta 7, Valzania 6.5, Beghetto 6, Pinamonti 6,5, Ciofani 6.5 SUBS: Ciano (63’) 6, Maiello (81’) 6 Dionisi (87’) N/A