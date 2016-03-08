Ratings: Geona 0 - 4 Inter, Gagliardini shines and Icardi scores on his return

Inter beat Genoa 4 – 0 at the Marassi on a night that they will hope can mark the end of the Icardi drama. The Argentine was making his first appearance since February, and scored his first league goal since December, on a comfortable evening for the Nerazzurri.Gagliardini opened the scoring when he prodded home Asamoah’s cross after only 14 minutes but it will be Icardi who will steal the headlines. It looked as though it wasn’t going to be his night when he dragged a shot onto the post after a mix up in defence, but he made no such mistake shortly before half time, scoring from the spot after he was pulled down in the area by Romero.Perišić made it three after some good hold up play by Icardi. Gagliardini then put the icing on the cake when he headed home late on to bag his brace, just as he did in the fixture at San Siro. The victory means Inter move 4 points clear of Milan in 3while Genoa remain in 12Inter4-2-3-1Handanović 6 – Was untested throughout.D’Ambrosio 6 – Was the quieter of the two full backs offensively.Miranda 6 – Had very little to do in the first half.Škriniar 6 – Similarly to Miranda he had relatively little to do.Asamoah 7.5 – Another good showing, grabbed an assist, a danger going forward and must be one of the first names on the team sheet.Brozović 6.5 – A steady night at the base of Inter’s midfield. Lots of positive, forward passes from all three in the middle tonight.Gagliardini 8.5 – Grabbed the game’s first goal converting Asamoah’s cross and then got another with a superb header downwards header. Was a great showing from the Italian.Nainggolan 7 – Inter’s midfield always looks more dynamic and direct with Radja and tonight was no different, still not fully fit but shows signs of his top gear.Politano 6.5 – Started brightly as he usually does, linking up well with Icardi. Was replaced with 15 to go.Perišić 7 – A slightly frustrating first half for Perišić but after the red card the space opened up for him. Got on the scoring after an assist from his old foe Icardi, is all finally good again?Icardi 8 – First game back since he was stripped of the captaincy and it was an emphatic showing. Was denied by the post mid-way through the first half. Did get his goal from the spot after being pulled down by Romero and even managed to assist Perišić for the third.SUBS:Mario (65’) 6 – Looked calm in possession and helped the Inter midfield tick over.Valero (73’) 6 – He is a fantastic option to bring on from the bench when your side needs to retain possession and see out the game.Keita (79’) N/A – Didn’t have long to make his mark on the game.Genoa4-4-2Radu 6, Pereira, Romero 5, Zukanovic 5.5, Pezzella 6, Lergager 6, Radovanovic 6, Rolon 6 , Sturaro 6, Sanabria 5.5, Kouame 6.5. SUBS Biraschi 6.5, (40’) Bessa (64’) 6, Mazzitelli (80’) N/A.